Angeline Marie Taft
Sioux Falls - Angeline Marie Taft, 73, passed away on September 17, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. Angie was born October 2, 1946 in Marshall, MN to William and Marie Girard.
Angie will be greatly missed by her husband: Dan; son: Greg (Barb) Taft and their children: Ben, Ivie, Maia, and Abbie; daughter: Sara (Matt) Lussman and their children: Kiptyn and Brigham; brother: Andy (Marilyn) Girard; sister: Mary (Roger) Jemming, brother Dave Girard; sister: Bernie Lamote; and brother: Dan (Cindy) Girard. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, September 25 at 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Due to Covid-19, we ask that masks be worn, and encourage social distancing. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.