Angie Plaine
Harrisburg, SD - Angela Worley Plaine, 42, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will take place at Harrisburg United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Angie's funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Harrisburg South Middle School where she was a beloved science teacher. The family invites you to join them after the service for food and fellowship at the Harrisburg United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Angie Worley Plaine Harrisburg Educators Rising fund which provides scholarships to graduates going into the field of education.
Angie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Andrew; son, Oliver; her parents, Jim and LeAnn Worley; brother, Josh (Jen); in-laws, Kirby and Susan Plaine; sister-in-law, Karna (Ty); 9 nieces and nephews, aunts uncles, cousins and her school family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019