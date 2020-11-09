Anita Anderson
Sioux Falls - Anita M. Anderson, 64 of Sioux Falls died on Nov. 4, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 AM on Wed., Nov. 11 at St. Wilfrid's Catholic Cemetery, Woonsocket, SD. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 PM, Tue., Nov 10, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. For a full obituary, please visit georgeboom.com
.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Tim; daughter, Angela (Frank) Sabota; son, Anthony (Amanda) Anderson, five grandchildren, Alex, Analisha, Ashbee, Ainsley, and Axl; brothers, Richard Claus and Daniel Claus, all of Sioux Falls.