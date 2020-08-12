Anita Girard
Beresford - Anita M. Girard, 91, formerly of Beresford, SD, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 15 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 14 at the church with a rosary at 6:45, followed by a prayer service at 7 PM.
Anita is survived by her two children, Linda (Gene) White, and Skip (Shelli) Girard; son-in-law, Gary Furniss; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great- grandchild.wassfuneralhome.com