1/1
Anita Girard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Girard

Beresford - Anita M. Girard, 91, formerly of Beresford, SD, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 15 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 14 at the church with a rosary at 6:45, followed by a prayer service at 7 PM.

Anita is survived by her two children, Linda (Gene) White, and Skip (Shelli) Girard; son-in-law, Gary Furniss; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great- grandchild.wassfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Rosary
06:45 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wass Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved