Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebrate Center at Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls - Anita "Nita" Johnson age 73 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away quietly in the early morning hours of March 20, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Lennox, SD. A celebration of her life will be 11:00 am Monday, March 25, in the Celebrate Center at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the Liberal Arts Endowed Internship Fund at the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, at the University of Denver."

Grateful for having shared her life are her siblings, Chuck (Jan) Johnson, Sioux City, IA, Rico (Kimberly Stockinger) Johnson, Sioux Falls, and Sonja Johnson, Fredericksburg, VA; her furbaby Kota Bear; and a host of other relatives and friends. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 23, 2019
