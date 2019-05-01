|
|
Anita Kay Zelenka-Lines of Watson, MN, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, unexpectedly at her home in Watson at the age of 61.
A celebration of Anita's life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the Hollywood Theater in Montevideo, MN.
Anita is survived by her husband, Paul Lines (Watson, MN); sons: Nik Lines (Leah - Camden, Tucker, & Angele) and Dylan Lines (Whitney - Breckon); mother, Camilla Zelenka (Sioux Falls, SD); sisters & brothers: Kathy Gregoire (Lancaster, PA), Carol (Mel) Klein, Patrick (Nancy) Zelenka (Yankton, SD), Nadine Wilson (Cheyenne, WY), Julie (Dennis) Beusch (Aberdeen, SD), Bill (Elaine) Marsh (Sioux Falls, SD), Jane (Don) Mathew (TX), and Richard (Jacqui) Zelenka (Sioux Falls, SD).
Anita was preceded in death by her father, Donald Zelenka.
Anita's family is in charge of memorial arrangements, assisted by Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 1, 2019