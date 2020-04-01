|
Anita M. Nesiba
Sioux Falls - Anita Marie (Rugg) Nesiba passed away on March 30, 2020 at the age of 55. She was born February 13, 1965 in Miles City, Montana to Keith and Barbara (Celander) Rugg. Anita grew up helping with the family ranch in Ismay, Montana with her younger siblings, Denise (Ratzak) and James. She attended school in Baker and graduated from Plevna High School in 1983.
Following high school, Anita lived with her aunt and uncle, Don and Melba Rugg, in Denver, Colorado. She met her future husband, Reynold F. Nesiba, in 1985 while working in Denver. From 1986 to 1988 she attended the University of Montana in Missoula and the University of Denver. Anita and Reynold moved to South Bend, Indiana in the summer of 1989, and Anita began working as a textbook order clerk at the University of Notre Dame Hammes Bookstore.
Anita and Reynold were married in 1990 in St. Paul, Nebraska. Their twin sons, Nathaniel and Brandon Nesiba, were born in South Bend, Indiana in 1991. While raising two young boys and supporting her husband, she was also proud of being the first in her immediate family to finish college. She graduated with a B.A. from Indiana University-South Bend in 1995 with a major in sociology.
In 1995 the Nesiba family moved to Sioux Falls, SD. In Sioux Falls, Anita stayed home to take care of the family while working part-time as a preschool teacher. Later she served as the office manager for the South Dakota AFL-CIO and as an Americorps VISTA Volunteer Coordinator for the Augustana Reads Program at the Sioux Falls Multicultural Center. She also served as a volunteer on the Sioux Falls Head Start Policy Council and on the St. Mark's Lutheran Church Council. In 2002 she ran as the Democratic Party nominee for the Minnehaha County Register of Deeds. Her longest and most satisfying employment was serving as a consumer credit counselor for Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota. Anita and Reynold were divorced in 2007. Anita will be remembered as a loving mother, supportive wife, devoted daughter, protective sister, loyal friend, and an excellent cook, baker, and candy maker.
She is survived by her sons, Nathaniel J. Nesiba of Mountain View, California, and Brandon C. Nesiba (Gabi Hofmann) of Colombia, Missouri; her sister, Denise Ratzak of Sturgis; and brother, James Rugg (Cheri Four Bear) of Sturgis; her nephew, Devin Ratzak; her nieces, Alia Rugg and Alyce Rugg; and her loyal friend, Grant Weberg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Barbara Rugg. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Family of Anita Nesiba, C/O Reynold F. Nesiba, 802 S. Willow Ave., Sioux Falls, SD, 57104.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020