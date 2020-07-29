1/1
Ann C. Benson
Ann C. Benson

Roseville, MN - Ann C. Benson passed away at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents, two aunts, and an uncle. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, James; daughter, Margaret; son, John, his wife Tracy, and two grandchildren; her brother, Edgar S. Harvey; and his wife, Beverly; and nieces and nephews.

Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ the King Lutheran Church in New Brighton, MN or charity of choice.

Roseville Memorial Chapel, 651-631-2727




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
