Sioux Falls - Ann E. Hill, 68, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home at the Lifescape Stephen Group Home. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Lifescape or Lutherans Outdoors.
Ann Elizabeth Hill, daughter of Donald and Arline (Klett) Hill was born February 25, 1952, in Sac City, Iowa. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Lake View, Iowa and was later home schooled. Due to a metabolic disorder she suffered at the age of 3, Ann experienced a cognitive disability. Ann and her parents moved to Sioux Falls in 1990 to be closer to family. With the support of Lifescape, Ann was able to live independently in Sioux Falls for 25 years. In August of 2015 she began residing at the Stephen Group Home. Ann had a caring heart and over the years volunteered over 2000 hours at the Good Samaritan Center. She received the Angel Award in 2001 for her volunteer efforts.
Ann achieved a green belt in Taekwondo, participated in the Special Olympics as a swimmer, and played baseball for the Miracle League in Sioux Falls. Ann had a sweet soul, and those who knew her remember that she always had a smile on her face and a kind word of friendship.
Ann's family was number one in her life and she adored her two nieces, their husbands, and her four great nephews. Favorite activities were any type of family gathering including: picnics, birthday parties, limousine rides at Christmas time to look at lights, eating out at restaurants, etc… A recent family gathering was a picnic with her first and second cousins in St. Paul, Minnesota. No family gathering was complete without a Diet Coke. In fact, Ann was rarely seen without a Diet Coke in her hand on any occasion.
Ann had a spirit for adventure. She experienced a Mississippi Riverboat Cruise and traveled with family to California, Las Vegas, Disney World, Okoboji, Mall of America, Black Hills, Lake Pajoha, Joy Ranch, and many other fun destinations. A highlight in 2012 was a hot air balloon ride! Ann's final adventure was her journey to heaven; Ann treasured Jesus and trusted Him for strength to fight the good fight.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Patti (Jim) Hanisch of Sioux Falls; nieces, Kristin (Alex) Hofkamp and Kimberlee (Phil) Squires; four great nephews, Michael and Daniel Hofkamp and James and Welles Squires; and many other relatives and friends.
Ann's family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals in Sioux Falls who have touched her life, including the staff from Wheelchair Express who transported her to many appointments. Also, a big thank you to the amazing and compassionate staff at the Stephen Group Home. Finally a special thank you to Donna, Ann's faithful Stephen Minister from Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020