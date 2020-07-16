Ann Marie Johnson
Aberdeen - Funeral Service for Ann Marie Johnson, 81, of Aberdeen will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. All attendees are required to wear a face covering. The service will be live streamed and available at www.Carlsenfh.com
Private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ann Marie died Monday, July 13, 2020.
Ann Marie is survived by her children, Barry (Sharon) Johnson of Seaside, OR, Lori (Dan) Weber of Glenwood, IA, and Penny (Mike) Glau of Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to Dougherty Hospice House.
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements.