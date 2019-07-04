Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
507 S Main Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
R Wine Bar
322 E 8th St.
Ann Tryon


1945 - 2019
Ann Tryon Obituary
Ann Tryon

Sioux Falls - On Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 Ann M. Tryon passed away at the age of 74.

Ann was born in Alexandria, VA to Robert and Edith Evans in 1945. In 1969 she received her Master's Degree in History from the University of South Dakota. She was a professor of Western Civilization and History throughout her career.

Ann was known for her unconditional love for her five daughters, traveling, and summers spent driving to Alaska with her family. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, determination and class.

Ann is preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her mother, Edith. She is survived by her loving daughters, Audra (Chris) Carlson, Thea (John) Casiano, Ivy Tryon, Tessa (Christopher) Haley and Emma (Simon) Anderson; her brother, Bob (Maureen) Evans; and five cherished grandchildren.

Visitation with family present to greet friends 2:00 - 3:00 pm and funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Ave. A Celebration of Life following the funeral service at R Wine Bar, 322 E 8th St. at approx. 4:00 pm. Interment will take place on Tuesday at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Donations will be sent to New Directions Downs Syndrome Charity.

For more info www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 4, 2019
