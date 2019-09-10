|
|
Ann Wiese
Sioux Falls - Anna "Ann" Wiese, 97 of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center.
Anna Katherine was born December 10, 1921 in rural Streeter, North Dakota. Her mother died while giving birth and Ann was raised by her uncle and aunt, John and Marie Obenauer.
On April 24, 1945, Ann was united in marriage to Theodore A. Wiese in West Wall Lake Hartford, South Dakota. The couple resided in Sioux Falls and became loving parents to their five children, Charles, Ronald, Dennis, Barbara and Lynda.
Ann worked at Long Fellow Elementary school as a lunch supervisor for 12 years. She was one of the founding members of St. John American Lutheran Church of Sioux Falls. Ann was a member of St. John's lunch circle and quilting circle. She also enjoyed sewing, reading and cooking, while her greatest passions were visiting with friends and spending time with family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Charles Wiese of Sioux Falls, Ronald (Linda) Wiese of Cherry Hill, NJ and Barbara (Mick) of Tea, SD; son-in-law, Jeff Edge of Fitchburg, WI; grandchildren, Krisen Wiese, Ryan (Jen) Wiese, Chelsea (Scott) Favreau, Shawn (Jenny) Nesseim, Jessie (Charles) Nesseim, Rhonda Wiese, Chandra Medina-Ramos, Juliana Edge and Lyndsey (Zack) Bornick; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; son, Dennis Wiese; and daughter, Lynda Wiese-Edge; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Wiese.
Funeral Service 11:00 am Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. John American Lutheran Church, 1912 W. 13th Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment Hills of Rest Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 10, 2019