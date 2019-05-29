Services
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory
601 W 21St St
Yankton, SD 57078
(605) 665-9679
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory
601 W 21St
Yankton, SD
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory
601 W 21St
Yankton, SD
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory
601 W 21St
Yankton, SD
Anna Harty Obituary
Anna Harty

Sioux Falls, formerly Yankton - Anna Harty, age 42 of Sioux Falls, SD and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. D'Cruz Nicholas officiating. Burial will follow in the Yankton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton. Online condolences may be made to: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019
