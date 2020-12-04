Anna Mae LeeSioux Falls - Anna Mae Lee, age 96, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village.Family will gather for a private graveside service.Anna Mae was born July 31, 1924 to Albertus (Bert) and Anna (Brandsma) Ver Wey on a farm near Inwood, Iowa. She attended country schools through eighth grade, and then went to Inwood High School. While in high school she enjoyed 4-H, Girls Glee Club, Chorus, and played girls basketball. She also took a Normal School training course so she could become a teacher. After graduating from Inwood High in 1942, she taught country school in the Inwood area for four years.In 1946, Anna Mae moved to Sioux Falls to live with her sister Berniece. She worked as a sales clerk at Penney's, a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone, and a personal clerk at Central Telephone. While at Central Telephone she was courted by a fellow employee, Eugene (Gene) Lee. They were married in Sioux Falls on August 27, 1949.Family and church were very important to Anna Mae, and central to her life. She loved gathering together for birthdays, holidays and special events. She made sure pictures were taken, and put them in her treasured photo albums. Church activities were a big part of daily life. She was active in women's groups, and taught Sunday School classes. Anna Mae enjoyed watching Augustana basketball games with Gene during the long South Dakota winters. She also found adventure in their travels together, especially the Black Hills. She enjoyed gardening, and found joy in the flowers she grew, especially her roses. Her favorite place was her kitchen, where her love for her family was shown through the meals and goodies she made for them.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Linda Vick, Marilyn (Ben) Chambers, Don (Becky) Lee, and Lois (Joel) Running; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother John Ver Wey.Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband Gene; her parents; brother Richard Ver Wey; sister Susan Franken; sister Berniece Wiese; and great-grandson Jasper Chambers.In lieu of flowers and to honor Anna Mae, memorials may be gifted in her name to a charitable organization of your choice.