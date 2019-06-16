|
|
Anna Mae Nelson
Centerville - Anna Mae Nelson, 84, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ava's House. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 18 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, June 17 at Scandia Lutheran Church, followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Anna Mae is survived by her beloved husband, Norman, Centerville, SD; her children, James Nelson, Beresford, SD, Jeff (Jan) Nelson, Centerville, SD, Don (Rachel) Nelson, Medford, WI and Melody Krueger, Shawano, WI; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Sweeter, Matthew Nelson, Jeremy (Michaela) Nelson, Amanda (Zach Weinzetl) Nelson, Nicholas Nelson, Derek Nelson, James Krueger, Emma Krueger, and Erin Krueger; 2 great-grandchildren, Kade and Aubree Sweeter; and her brother, Boyd Ostrem, Centerville, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019