Services
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
(605) 563-2258
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Prayer Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
More Obituaries for Anna Nelson
Anna Mae Nelson


Anna Mae Nelson
Anna Mae Nelson Obituary
Anna Mae Nelson

Centerville - Anna Mae Nelson, 84, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ava's House. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 18 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, June 17 at Scandia Lutheran Church, followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. wassfuneralhome.com

Anna Mae is survived by her beloved husband, Norman, Centerville, SD; her children, James Nelson, Beresford, SD, Jeff (Jan) Nelson, Centerville, SD, Don (Rachel) Nelson, Medford, WI and Melody Krueger, Shawano, WI; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Sweeter, Matthew Nelson, Jeremy (Michaela) Nelson, Amanda (Zach Weinzetl) Nelson, Nicholas Nelson, Derek Nelson, James Krueger, Emma Krueger, and Erin Krueger; 2 great-grandchildren, Kade and Aubree Sweeter; and her brother, Boyd Ostrem, Centerville, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019
