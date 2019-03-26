Services
Walter's Funeral Home
7 Florida Ave
Marion, SD 57043
(605) 648-3412
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter's Funeral Home
7 Florida Ave
Marion, SD 57043
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Walter's Funeral Home
7 Florida Ave
Marion, SD 57043
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran of Clayton
Anna Margaret Huber Obituary
Anna Margaret Huber

Marion - Anna Margaret Huber, 78, of Marion passed away on March 23rd at Avera Mckennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be held Friday March 29th at 10:30 am at St. Peter's Lutheran of Clayton. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at the Walter's Funeral Home in Marion.

Anna Margaret is survived by her daughter, Anna (Gene) Crisman of Sioux Falls, sons; Allen (Sherlyn) Huber of Casselton, ND, Dan (Lori) Huber of Huron, and Tim (Nineth)Huber of Sioux Falls, 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019
