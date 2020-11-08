Anna Marie Williams-CaneSioux Falls - Anna Marie Williams-Cane, 56, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Sanford hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. She was born on May 3rd, 1964 in Sioux Falls to parents Wilma James and Donald Williams SR.Anna grew up and attended school in Sioux Falls, SD. She married the love of her life, Everett Cane on November 6th, 2001 in Flandreau, SD. They often referred themselves as Thelma and Louise.Anna loved to laugh and joke, playing bingo, and visit the casinos. She enjoyed shopping for shoes, collecting wolves, listening to music, calling and talking on the phone just to gossip, watching her tv shows Yellowstone, Dr. Pimple Popper and Paranormal 911, doing puzzles, and going for drives with her husband and grandchildren. Anna loved being with her family, she was always there for them in their time of need. She was the first one to ask "how can I help you?" or "what can I do?" She enjoyed tending to our loved ones resting places and kept their memory alive through her creative memorials. She had so much love for everybody, she was our protector.Anna will be deeply missed as a Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, Oldest Sister, Niece, Cousin and Friend. Our Hearts are broken and we are left to wonder why but know she is looking down on us with love from above.Left to cherish her memory are her Mother, Wilma James; her Husband, Everett Cane; 3 Children, Lacey Williams, Vincent Archambault, and Collette Gunhammer; 3 step children, Elta Cane, Delta Gonzales, and Mona Janis. 6 Brothers, John James SR, Brian James, Mike James, Donald Williams JR, Frank Williams, and Melvin Williams. 6 Sisters, Teresa James, Marcia (Ted) Rederth, Susan (Jeff) Gerry, Sarah (Farron) Stewart, Virginia Ibarra, and Fredericka (Micah) Eagleman. 14 Grandchildren; Shayna, Santana, Amitiel, Heavenlee, John, Bethany, Jaymee, Colson, Cade, Tashina, Alyanna, Evianna, Ezikiel and Tien; Special Niece, Jessica Williams; Special Nephew, John James JR; Special Auntie, Peachy, and many more family.Anna is proceeded in death by her 2 children; Everett Cane JR and Wesley Gunhammer JR; 2 sisters, Renae Rose Williams-Bird, and Michelle Mutschelaus; 2 brothers, Albert Williams, and Harvey Williams; Dad, Donald Williams SR; Grandparents, Eliza and Roy Vassar and James and Mary Williams; and many more beloved family and friends.Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral, 500 S Main Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral, masks are mandatory for all services.