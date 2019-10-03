Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Anna McInroy, 78, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home and surrounded by her family. Celebration of Her Life Graveside Service will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Anna is survived by her children, Mike Adams, Sherry (Special Friend Doug Haslip) Adams, and Rick (Andrea) Adams all of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren, Jessi (Dan) Gagnon and their son Arlow of Sioux Falls, Brittany Adams and her daughter Kyrie of Centennial, CO, and Chase Adams of Sioux Falls; brother, Ronald "Sonny" (Tina) Hendrixson of Sioux Falls; two sisters, Roberta (Dave) Inks of Canistota, SD and Nyla Bailey of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Marcia Hendrixson of Sioux Falls; and special friend, Dan Smoot of Harrisburg, SD.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hendrixson and Lucille Eiserman; and brother, Richard "Dicky" Hendrixson.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 3, 2019
