Anna Sproul
Sioux Falls - Anna M. Sproul, age 87, of Sioux Falls died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Shalom Lutheran Church in Harrisburg with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery in Harrisburg. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Shalom Lutheran Church.
Grateful for having shared in life are his son, Bob (Karen) Sproul of Harrisburg; daughter, Donna Oesterling of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Jason (Elaina) Mathiesen, Deny (Jurrii) Oesterling, Megan (Daniel) Harnisch, Alex Sproul (Jordan Schettler), Sarah (Alex) Hatcher; great-grandchildren, Jacklyn and Glenda Mathiesen, Dylon and Levi Harnisch; sister, Ruth Morud; sisters-in-law, Euella (Bob) Schulte, Betty (LeRoy) Kluin, Edith (Chuck) Thomas; many nieces, nephews and many relatives and special family friend, Nancy Weber.
