Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sproul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Sproul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Sproul Obituary
Anna Sproul

Sioux Falls - Anna M. Sproul, age 87, of Sioux Falls died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls.

Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Shalom Lutheran Church in Harrisburg with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery in Harrisburg. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Shalom Lutheran Church.

Grateful for having shared in life are his son, Bob (Karen) Sproul of Harrisburg; daughter, Donna Oesterling of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Jason (Elaina) Mathiesen, Deny (Jurrii) Oesterling, Megan (Daniel) Harnisch, Alex Sproul (Jordan Schettler), Sarah (Alex) Hatcher; great-grandchildren, Jacklyn and Glenda Mathiesen, Dylon and Levi Harnisch; sister, Ruth Morud; sisters-in-law, Euella (Bob) Schulte, Betty (LeRoy) Kluin, Edith (Chuck) Thomas; many nieces, nephews and many relatives and special family friend, Nancy Weber. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -