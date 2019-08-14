Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sioux Falls First Church
6300 W 41st St,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie McCullough


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Marie McCullough Obituary
Anne Marie McCullough

Sioux Falls - Anne Marie McCullough died August 8, 2019, at Sanford Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born August 13, 1949, to Herman and Regina Schaeffer of Watertown. She was presently employed by Target Card Services in the Fraud Security Department.

Anne is survived by her brother: Carl Lindner of Watertown SD; her sisters: Joan Drovdal and Toni (Keith) Halverson of Sioux Falls, and their families. Anne was preceded in death by her son: Adam; her parents: Herman and Regina; four brothers: Eugene Lindner, Maurice Lindner, Lavern Johnson and Lloyd Schaeffer.

Condolences may be sent to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home 901 South Minnesota Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday, August 15th at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W 41st St, on Friday, August 16th at 11 AM followed by a lunch. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now