Anne Marie McCullough
Sioux Falls - Anne Marie McCullough died August 8, 2019, at Sanford Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born August 13, 1949, to Herman and Regina Schaeffer of Watertown. She was presently employed by Target Card Services in the Fraud Security Department.
Anne is survived by her brother: Carl Lindner of Watertown SD; her sisters: Joan Drovdal and Toni (Keith) Halverson of Sioux Falls, and their families. Anne was preceded in death by her son: Adam; her parents: Herman and Regina; four brothers: Eugene Lindner, Maurice Lindner, Lavern Johnson and Lloyd Schaeffer.
Condolences may be sent to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home 901 South Minnesota Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday, August 15th at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W 41st St, on Friday, August 16th at 11 AM followed by a lunch. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019