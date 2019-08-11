Resources
Sioux Falls - Anne Nelson passed away in Phoenix AZ., on June 29, 2019, she was 82. Annamary (Anne) Nelson was born to Bernice and Kermit Nelson on Dec. 1st, 1936 in Canton, SD. She was preceded in death by daughters Kari Vahle and Elizabeth Wright. She is survived by daughters Susan (Dan) Haygood and Peggy (Tedd) Ronning, sisters Nancy Nelson and Kris (Pat) Roberts and brother John (Bonnie) Nelson, 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephew. A celebration of Anne's life will be held in Sioux Falls on Fri. Aug. 16. Read full obit. on Anne's Facebook www.facebook.com/anne.nelson.927980
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
