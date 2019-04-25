|
Annetta Buseman
Davis - Annetta Faye Buseman, 96, of Davis, South Dakota entered her heavenly home April 22, 2019 and is safely in the arms of her Savior who she loved and served all her life. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dennis of Viborg, Marvin (Joyce) of Centerville and Darvin (Darletta) of Milliken, CO. Funeral services will be 1PM Fri., April 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Chancellor. Visitation will be 5-7PM Thurs. at the church with a prayer service at 7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 25, 2019