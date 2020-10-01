1/
Annette Larsen
Annette Larsen

Sioux Falls - Annette Larsen, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away September 30, 2020, at Sanford / USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. She was 56.

Born on August 27, 1964, to Arvin and Jeanette Larsen, Annette was raised in Centerville, SD, and later moved to Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her brothers, Rich and Craig Larsen; and her sisters, Charolyn Kapplinger, Charla Larsen, and Judy Sorensen. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

*The family requests no flowers or memorials be sent; but if so desired, friends may contribute to the charity of their choice in Annette's name.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
