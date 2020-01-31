|
Annice Sharpe
Sioux Falls - Annice Sharpe, 98, Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage.
Family services will be held at a later date.
Annice Virginia Williams, daughter of James and Clara (Mulder) Williams, was born March 1, 1921 in Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls graduating from Washington High School in 1939.
In 1942, she began working at Northwestern Bell Telephone as an operator.
Annice was united in marriage with William Sharpe on January 20, 1947. To this union they were blessed with two sons, Stephen and Stanton.
Annice continued her career with Northwestern Bell and became sales manager until her retirement in 1981. She enjoyed Bingo and Casino gaming.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Stephen Sharpe, Sioux Falls, SD; two grandchildren, Jackie (Kirk) Beller and their child, Owen, Fargo, ND, Paul Sharpe and his children, Shaquile, Sandon and Chandler.
Annice was preceded in death by her husband, William; a son, Stanton; her parents, James and Clara Williams; and a sister, Marcia Gilbertson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020