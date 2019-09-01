Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Delaware Reformed Church,
rural Lennox, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Knock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Knock


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Knock Obituary
Annie Knock

Sioux Falls - Annie Knock. 99, of Sioux Falls, formerly Lennox, died Aug. 28, 2019 at the Avera Prince of Peace Nursing Home, Sioux Falls. Annie Symens was born near Lennox in 1920. In 1943 she married Marvin Knock. The couple farmed south of Lennox. Marvin died in 2000. Survivors: daughter, Patsy Ann (David) DeVries, Harrisburg, SD; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Delaware Reformed Church, rural Lennox. Visitation with the family present, also at Delaware Reformed, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.