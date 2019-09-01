|
|
Annie Knock
Sioux Falls - Annie Knock. 99, of Sioux Falls, formerly Lennox, died Aug. 28, 2019 at the Avera Prince of Peace Nursing Home, Sioux Falls. Annie Symens was born near Lennox in 1920. In 1943 she married Marvin Knock. The couple farmed south of Lennox. Marvin died in 2000. Survivors: daughter, Patsy Ann (David) DeVries, Harrisburg, SD; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Delaware Reformed Church, rural Lennox. Visitation with the family present, also at Delaware Reformed, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019