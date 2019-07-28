|
Annie Kramer
Brandon - Annie Kramer, 97, of Brandon, South Dakota, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Bethany Home in Brandon, South Dakota. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Valley Springs Reformed Church in Valley Springs, South Dakota. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, South Dakota. Additional obituary information and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bonnie Kramer of Garretson, SD, Alice and Peter Haan of Brandon, SD, Jennie Kramer of Sioux Falls, SD, Evelyn and Mark Engebretson of Wentworth, SD, Glen and Sue Kramer of Brandon, SD, and Dick and Teresa Kramer of Garretson, SD; special friends, Lowell and Seth Rozeboom of Garretson and Jan Boersma of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, DeAnn (John), Amy Jo (Kurt), Paul, Pete (Shonci), Jay (Alicia), Eric, Brandon, Jeremy (Jackie), Amy Marie, Benjamin, Maggie; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Clarence and Dee Gorter of Sioux Falls, SD and Jerald and Bonnie Gorter of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters-in-law, Helen Gorter of Brandon, SD and Kathy Gorter of Midland Park, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019