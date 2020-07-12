Anthony "Tony" J. Birnbaum
Westminster, Maryland - Tony J. Birnbaum, 60, died unexpectedly at home on July 10, 2020. Tony is survived by daughter, Crystal (Steve) Shaw; granddaughter, Grace, Colorado Springs, CO; mother and step-father, Jean and Don Pederson, Dell Rapids; his siblings: Janet Dibbern, Trent; Thomas Birnbaum, Trent; and Karol (Ralph) Johnson, Dell Rapids; nephews: Chad Hasvold, Caleb Dibbern, Tanner (Angelica) Dibbern, and Elijah (Michela) Johnson; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Robin; father, Donald Birnbaum; grandparents, Henry and Agnes Birnbaum and Dave and Grace Doyle; and brother-in-law, Michael Dibbern. Interment will take place at a later date. www.skrochfc.com