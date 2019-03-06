|
|
Anthony "Tony" Sandner
Sioux Falls - Anthony (Tony) Sandner 75, went to his heavenly home March 1, 2019 with his family by his side at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Tony was born to Elsie Sandner (Wegener) and Peter Sandner on January 19, 1944 in Salem. He grew up in Salem and attended Salem St. Mary's Catholic school. He worked at Jim's Poultry for many years.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. with family present one hour before. Burial at a later date. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 6, 2019