HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Anthony "Tony" Sandner


1944 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Sandner Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Sandner

Sioux Falls - Anthony (Tony) Sandner 75, went to his heavenly home March 1, 2019 with his family by his side at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Tony was born to Elsie Sandner (Wegener) and Peter Sandner on January 19, 1944 in Salem. He grew up in Salem and attended Salem St. Mary's Catholic school. He worked at Jim's Poultry for many years.

A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. with family present one hour before. Burial at a later date. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
