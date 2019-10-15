|
April Jacobson-Gustafson
Hurley - April J. (Jacobson) Gustafson, 39, Hurley, SD, died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home, from unknown health problems.
Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019, with a sharing time at 7pm, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday, October 18, at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church in Brandon.
April will be deeply missed by her husband, Jeff, Hurley; mother, Alice Jacobson, Brandon; two siblings, Jason Jacobson, Sioux Falls and Jody (Christian) Rieck, Endover, MN; mother-in law, Arlene (Scott) Bjorneberg, Sioux Falls; sibling-in-laws, Tim (Jynna) Gustafson, Canton, and Melissa (Chris Lundgren) Gustafson, Sioux Falls; and five nephews.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019