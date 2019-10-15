Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church
Brandon, SD
April Jacobson-Gustafson

April Jacobson-Gustafson Obituary
April Jacobson-Gustafson

Hurley - April J. (Jacobson) Gustafson, 39, Hurley, SD, died suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home, from unknown health problems.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019, with a sharing time at 7pm, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday, October 18, at Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church in Brandon.

April will be deeply missed by her husband, Jeff, Hurley; mother, Alice Jacobson, Brandon; two siblings, Jason Jacobson, Sioux Falls and Jody (Christian) Rieck, Endover, MN; mother-in law, Arlene (Scott) Bjorneberg, Sioux Falls; sibling-in-laws, Tim (Jynna) Gustafson, Canton, and Melissa (Chris Lundgren) Gustafson, Sioux Falls; and five nephews.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
