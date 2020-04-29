|
Archer Fahey
Sioux Falls - Archer Fahey, 6 months, gained his angel wings on Easter, April 12th, 2020.
Archer was born September 30th, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD to Shawn and Kelli Fahey. Archer loved being held, snuggling and playing peekaboo. He always wanted to sit up to see what was going on around him, so he didn't miss anything. He was on his way to accomplishing so much and had the biggest smile while doing it. He mastered the art of rolling over, was close to sitting up on his own and knew there was a whole world to explore by having the determination to crawl to find out. Archer loved playing with big brother Sterling and the feeling was mutual. It was amazing to see his eyes light up and hear him giggle and no one could cheer him up with silly faces, songs and dances, like his brother.
Grateful for sharing his life are his parents Shawn and Kelli Fahey and brother Sterling, along with grandparents Ron and Sue Krumbach of Parker, SD and great grandparents Tom and Cindy Fahey of Huron, SD. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, all who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by great grandparents Al and Mary Lou Harstad, Edward and Luella Krumbach, Lloyd and Theola Paeth and great grandma Jan Fahey.
Archer was truly a light that brought so many smiles to those who met him, and life won't be the same without him. He left footprints on our hearts that changed us in an instant. Fly high sweet angel baby, you are forever loved.
