Arda Kadinger
Sioux Falls - Arda Joanne Kadinger, 85, died on Friday, August 28, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. For a more complete obituary and a link to view her service online, please go to www.georgeboom.com
.
Grateful for having shared her life are two daughters, Sharon (Layne) Gunderson, and Dixie Hart; 6 grandchildren, Keith (Renea) Gunderson, Kami Gunderson, Corey Hart, Jody (Stephanie) Hart , Jamie (Delvin) Thomas and Thomas (Taylor) Hart; five great-grandchildren, Brett Gunderson, Zakary Gunderson, Shania Gunderson, Jordan Hart and Sahara Hart; three great-great grandchildren, Zaiden, Jaycobi and Alena Gunderson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Kadinger; son-in-law, Bruce R. Hart; her parents, Arthur and Anna Swayze; three brothers, Clifford, Murl and Ervin Swayze; and four sisters, Mavis Egan, Rosie Rustand, Marian Frahm and Darlene Schrader.