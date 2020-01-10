Services
Hartford - Ardell Lewin, 91, of Hartford passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion surrounded by her family. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 14 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm on Monday with a 7 pm rosary and prayer service also at the church.

Ardell M. Rothans, daughter of Lawrence and Margaret (Staebell) Rothans was born May 20, 1928 in Monroe, SD. Her mother and baby sister died in 1931 and her and her sisters were raised by their aunt Rose Staebell in Humboldt, SD. On February 12, 1947 she married Kenneth "Bud" Lewin and they made their home near Humboldt where Bud farmed and later moved to Humboldt for retirement. They moved to Hartford in mid-1990's where her husband died in 2014.

Ardell was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. She loved to play cards, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and loved to watch sports on TV.

Ardell is survived by: her three daughters, Madonna Sevatson, Leann (Ky) Helseth and Charlene (Dale) McAvoy; four grandchildren, Chad Sevatson, Sean (Stefany) McAvoy, Shannon (Chad) Hassebroek, and Michelle McAvoy; two step-grandsons, Kirk (Kelly) and Aaron (Lisa) Helseth; three great-grandchildren, Austin Hassebroek and Logan and JD McAvoy; four step-great-granddaughters; her sisters, Viola Fox and Veronica Groeneveld; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, her aunt Rose, her parents, a son-in-law, Gary Sevatson, a baby sister, Donna, and a half-sister, Joann Westrup. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
