Ardelle Persing
Sioux Falls - Ardelle Persing, age 96 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Private Family Funeral Services will be held. Memorial can be directed to Sanford Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
Ardelle Telkamp was born December 15, 1923 in Aurora, SD to Emmett and Mary (Reeve) Telkamp. She received her elementary education at District 81 in Brookings County. Graduated from Brookings High School in 1941. Then graduated from Eastern State College in Madison, SD and taught children in Colman, SD for two years before taking nurse training at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, graduating in 1948. As an RN she worked at the VA Hospital and Sioux Valley Hospital until 1974.
She was united in marriage to John Persing on May 5, 1951 at Christ the King Church in Sioux Falls. Together they raised four children, Mary Beth, Michael, Terry, and Todd.
Ardelle enjoyed keeping busy by making a home for the family. In her spare time, she liked reading, crocheting, knitting, and caring for her flowers. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, , and SVH Nurses Alumni.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Mary Beth (Ed) Baker of Lodi, CA, Michael (Vicky) Persing of Duluth, MN, Terry (Dianne) Persing of Sioux Falls, SD, Todd Persing of Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren, Chantel (Justin) Booker of San Antonio, TX, Joshua Persing of Yorktown, VA, Joel Baker of Sacramento, CA, Jamie (Kevin) Allen of San Francisco, CA, Daniel (Heather) Persing of Duluth, MN, Aaron (Bry) Persing of Eveleth, MN, Kelly (Moses) Baumgartner of Duluth, MN; eight great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Logan, Delilah, Ainsley, Bodhi, Rhys, Lennox and Brody; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many other relatives and friends.
Ardelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Persing on May 14, 2018; sister, Arlene Harvey, and brother, Lyle Telkamp.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020