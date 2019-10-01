|
|
Arden "Flip" Fjellanger
Sioux Falls - Arden P. "Flip" Fjellanger, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Flip was well loved by friends and family. His legendary wit will be remembered by us all. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Fri., Oct. 4 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Oct. 3 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Mavis; 4 children, Mike (Dawn) Fjellanger, Rogers, MN, Patti (Joel) Hovdenes, Omaha, NE, Russ (Lynn) Fjellanger, Sioux Falls, Stu (Claire) Fjellanger, Chapel Hill, NC; 9 grandchildren; and his sister, Doris Sundet, Littleton, CO.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Flip to the First Lutheran Church Media Ministry Fund. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 1, 2019