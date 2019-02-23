Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls,, SD
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Arden Shields

Sioux Falls, SD - Arden Dale Shields, 74, passed away peacefully at Sanford on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with renal cell carcinoma.

Arden was born on November 28, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD. He married June Glaus on September 29, 1979, with this union they had 3 daughters. Arden and June farmed near Harrisburg for over 60 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, June, his daughter's, Lee Shields of Highlands Ranch, CO, Amy Schoeberl (Andy) of Lennox, SD, and Sara Powell (Matt) of Harrisburg, SD; grandchildren, Braden, Brynn, Gavin, Harper and Brooklyn, and sister, Shari Crockett (LeRoy) of Wichita, KS. Arden was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and aunts and uncles.

A celebration of Arden's life will be held at 10: 30 am on Monday, February 25, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls, SD, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is kindly asking for memorials that will be gifted to First United Methodist Church of Sioux Falls, Lincoln County 4-H, and Harrisburg FFA.

Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
