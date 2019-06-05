|
Ardice Powell
Sioux Falls - A Celebration of Life service for Ardice Powell will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, Sioux Falls, SD, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30am. Esther Ardice (Ziolkowski) Powell was born on May 25, 1928, in Lemberg, Saskatchewan, Canada. She attended Christian Training Institute in Edmonton, Alberta, and graduated as an RN from Yorkton General Hospital, SK, in 1950. Ardice served as a missionary nurse-midwife in Cameroon, West Africa from 1951 to 1973. She took Midwifery training at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1956, and earned her BSN from University of Saskatchewan in 1971. Ardice served as Dean of Women at North American Baptist College in Edmonton, Alberta from 1973-1978. She married Ralph Powell of Sioux Falls, SD, in 1978. After graduating with an MA in counseling from North American Baptist Seminary, Ardice worked as an RN in labor and delivery at Sioux Valley (Sanford) Hospital from 1980-1993.
Ardice passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 (Ascension Day), at Luther Manor, 5 days after her 91st birthday.
Ardice is survived by two step-daughters, Ruth Dahmen and Beth (Toby) Fladmark of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy) Mark, Rebecca (Nimal) Ponnezhan, Lars (Liz) Fladmark of Sioux Falls, and Anna (Jason Byrd) Fladmark of Monticello, UT; four greatgrandchildren, Ava Anderson, Alex Ponnezhan, Gabe and Lydia Fladmark of Sioux Falls; one brother , Erwin (Margaret) Ziolkowski of Regina,SK; and three sisters, Verna Peter, Artrude Doell, and Gerry (Don) Smailes of Edmonton, AB.
Ardice was predeceased by her husband Ralph, in 2012; her parents, Frank and Martha Ziolkowski; a brother, Reuben Ziolkowski; and two sisters, Viola Breitkreuz and Lillian Grabke.
Ardice was thankful for a Christian home where she accepted Christ as her savior at an early age. She developed a deep desire to seek the Lord's will for her life, finding fulfillment in service for the Lord by serving others. Ardice found joy in various volunteer capacities in her church, the North American Baptist Seminary, Sanford Hospital, and at Trail Ridge where she and Ralph lived since 1996.
It was Ardice's wish that her body be donated to the Medical School of the University of South Dakota for the education of future health care professionals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Baptist Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 5, 2019