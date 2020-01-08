Services
Ardis E. Hagedorn Obituary
Ardis E. Hagedorn

Sioux Falls - Ardis E. Hagedorn, 88, died Tue., Jan. 7, 2020. Her memorial service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Jan. 11 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include 4 children, Steve Hagedorn, Greg Hagedorn and Kathy (Darrel) Burmeister, all of Sioux Falls, Lisa (special friend, James Groff) Hagedorn, Salt Lake City, UT; an ex-daughter-in-law, Renee Hagedorn, Irene, SD; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2 siblings, James (Phyllis) Iverson, Sioux Falls and Arlene (Jack) Bohman, Alexandria, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ardis to East Side Lutheran Church. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
