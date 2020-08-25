1/1
Ardis Krouse
{ "" }
Ardis Krouse

Sioux Falls - Ardis M. Krouse, 94, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Montrose passed away on August 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 28 at Montrose United Methodist Church. Visitation with family present will begin at 5 pm on Thursday, followed by a prayer service at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.

Ardis M. Block was born to Louie and Ethel (Middleswirth) Block on November 26, 1925 in Montrose, SD. She grew up there and graduated from Montrose High School. She married Leslie Krouse on June 19, 1945. They raised their family and lived most of their lives in Montrose. Over the years, Ardis was employed at Colonial Manor in Salem, Raven Industries, Winner Elks Lodge as a manager with Les and Montrose School as a cook and receptionist/aide with the Green Thumb Program.

Ardis was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Montrose. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, socializing and dining out, but she especially loved spending time with her family.

Ardis is survived by: her son, Ken (Rita) Krouse of Montrose, daughter, Vicki Fitz of Sioux Falls, daughter-in-law, Norma Krouse of Sioux Falls and son-in-law, Mike Petri of Canton; grandchildren, Troy Krouse, Craig Starnes, Chris Krouse, Eric Krouse, Shawna Huls, Charlotte Thompson, Aaron Krouse; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leslie, daughter, Patricia Petri, son, Doug Krouse, son-in-law, Dave Fitz, sisters, Naomi Lembke and Cephia Beaudoin and brother, Dean Block. www.kinzleyfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
