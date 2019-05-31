|
Ardis Munk
Dell Rapids - Ardis Munk, 90, of Dell Rapids passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Her Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Ignite Life Church, Dell Rapids (5th and State Ave). Inurnment will be in the Dell Rapids Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (Linda) Munk of Dell Rapids and David (Lori) Munk of Sioux Falls; her daughter, Lisa (Cari Conine) Munk of Atlanta, GA; her nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Joyce Geraets of Dell Rapids and her sister-in-law, Beryl Masters of Ambler, PA and her many friends and extended family.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 31, 2019