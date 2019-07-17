|
|
Ardus E. Meals
Sioux Falls - Ardus E. Meals, 93, passed away on July 15, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls with her daughter Trish by her side. She was born on January 13, 1926, to Woodruff and Agnes (McAvinney) Meals in Gann Valley, SD.
Ardus will be remembered for her love of family and for always having Juicy Fruit gum or M&Ms in her purse to bring delight to anyone young or old. She never tired of hearing about the happenings of her daughter, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In her heart, she journeyed with them through the joys and sorrows that life brought their way. From helping to deliver the Argus Leader in the early morning hours with her grandson to teaching her great-grandchildren how to play cards and attending their special events, her company was a daily blessing to many. (This kind-hearted lady played cards to win, though!) Everyone enjoyed her homemade angel food cake; she was even known to have sent a cake via Greyhound for someone's birthday one year. Canning summer tomatoes from the garden was another specialty of hers. She kept updated on current events, and reading and connecting with others filled her days, along with the enjoyment of sending cards and notes to those she loved. Facing her own hardships during life taught her to be a welcoming and accepting presence to all she met. Her daily rosary and faith were sustaining factors for herself and others. She leaves us with memories of her love and examples of her kindness. She was full of grace.
Ardus is survived by her daughter: Trish (Don) Dorn; brother: Edmund (Anita) Meals in Grass Valley, CA; grandchildren and their families: Josh (Amanda) Strait in Regina, Sask., Canada; Erin Strait in Minneapolis, MN; Suzie Strait (Nick Turner) in Seattle, WA; Kelly Strait; Tom (DeDe) Dorn; Jerry (Laura) Dorn in Omaha, NE; Steve (Kim) Dorn in Loveland, OH; Michelle (Eric) Majeres; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Kenneth, James, LeRoy, and Raymond; and sisters Monica Scharf and Regina.
A very special thank you to Phyllis Higgins (family friend) and the staff at [email protected] and Dougherty Hospice House for their loving care and thoughtfulness.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 5:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a time of sharing and a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 19, 10:30 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. barnett-lewis.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 17, 2019