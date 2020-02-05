|
Ardyce Stensland
Sioux Falls/Garretson - Ardyce L. Stensland, age 88, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Garretson, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Palisade Lutheran Church, rural Garretson, Rock County, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.
Survivors include her husband, Lyle, Sioux Falls: daughter, Linda (Jim) Hoefert, Garretson; sons: Gary (Carol) Johnson, Parker, Terry (Connie) Johnson, Garretson, Brad (Lisa) Stensland, Garretson, and Jeff Stensland, Sioux Falls; 14 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Henry Johnson; infant son Ronald Johnson; daughter, Barbara Rae Bussey; granddaughter: Kim Ramse; daughter-in-law, Annie Stensland; and a son-in-law, William "Red" Bussey.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020