Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Palisade Lutheran Church
ural Garretson, Rock County, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardyce Stensland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardyce Stensland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardyce Stensland Obituary
Ardyce Stensland

Sioux Falls/Garretson - Ardyce L. Stensland, age 88, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Garretson, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Palisade Lutheran Church, rural Garretson, Rock County, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.

Survivors include her husband, Lyle, Sioux Falls: daughter, Linda (Jim) Hoefert, Garretson; sons: Gary (Carol) Johnson, Parker, Terry (Connie) Johnson, Garretson, Brad (Lisa) Stensland, Garretson, and Jeff Stensland, Sioux Falls; 14 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Henry Johnson; infant son Ronald Johnson; daughter, Barbara Rae Bussey; granddaughter: Kim Ramse; daughter-in-law, Annie Stensland; and a son-in-law, William "Red" Bussey.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -