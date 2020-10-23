Ardys Faye Anderson



Mesa - Ardys Faye Anderson of Mesa, AZ died Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020 at the Lund Family Hospice Home in Gilbert, AZ at the age of 79 years, three months, and five days.



Ardys Faye Straatmeyer was born on July 15, 1941 in a farmhouse between Tea and Lennox, SD, the daughter of Claus A. and Tilda T. Straatmeyer. She attended grade school in Lennox, SD and graduated from Lennox High School in 1959. Much of her working life was spent in the banking business in Sioux Falls, SD.



On January 23, 1960, Faye (as she preferred to be called) was united in marriage to Howard S. Doe in the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lennox, SD. Two children were born to this union, these being Bradley Dean Doe and Tammy Leigh Doe.



On June 20, 1979, Faye was married to Kenneth P. Anderson in Sioux Falls, SD. She was an active and faithful member of the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ. For the last eight years, Faye and Ken have made their home in the Las Palmas Active 55+ Resort Community in Mesa.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a son (Brian Thomas Doe) who died shortly after birth in Connecticut and by a step-daughter, Brenda Jean Anderson.



Grateful for having shared his life are her husband, Kenneth Anderson, and her children, Bradley (Kathy) Doe, and Tammy (Foster) Iverson as well as by four step-children: Robert (Karie) Anderson, Rosemarie (Lee) Simanek, Julie (Donald) Lawrence, Pamela (Dennis) Hehl. She is also survived by five grandchildren, namely, Alexander Doe, Adam Doe, Nathan Iverson, Carly Iverson, and Casey Iverson and by one great-grandson, Roekin Jackson as well as by four step-grandchildren - Jennah Thomas, Lindsey Freiberg, Joseph Anderson, and Joshua Pederson. In addition, Faye is survived by her two brothers - Alvin (Marcine) Straatmeyer and Roger (Martha) Straatmeyer.



Due to the COVID-19, no memorial service is planned at this time.









