Ardys Hinseth
Rapid City - Ardys May Low Hinseth, 93, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Home.
Ardys was born May 28, 1926, in Irene, SD, where she grew up during the depression years. Her parents, John and Lydia Low owned and operated a meat market, grocery store, and business of milking cows and delivering bottles to the residents of Irene. This was a family venture and as a young girl, Ardys's job was to make deliveries and help out around the store, and during World War II she helped her Dad in the rationing process of food and supplies at the grocery store. Ardys was an active child and loved music and took lessons on the piano and organ and was involved in school music. In her teenage years, Ardys became very ill and was bedridden for about a year. When she overcame her illness, she was determined to go back to school and get her high school diploma which she did at age 21.
She married Olin Hinseth on August 27, 1950, and they spent the coming years together in Irene raising their two children, Richard and Barbara. Ardys remained active in the community and continued her love of music as the church organist and accompanied many singing groups on the piano. Ardys started working for the Irene School District in 1966 as secretary and in 1981 she and Olin moved to Yankton, SD, where Ardys continued to commute to her job. When she retired 23 years later, she always spoke fondly of her job as "one of the best things in her life". Ardys loved knowing all the kids and being around the school activity, she enjoyed this time of her life.
Ardys and Olin moved to Rapid City in 1994 and Ardys became involved in volunteering at the Stavkirke Chapel of the Hills gift shop and South Canyon Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being part of Joyful Gals & Guys singing to nursing homes throughout Rapid City.
Ardys is survived by her children Richard (Ellie) Hinseth, Barbara (John) Carver, and her 2 grandchildren Tara Carver and Tyler Carver.
Preceding her in death was her husband Olin Hinseth, her parents John and Lydia Low, brother Lyman, and infant brother John.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9:30-10:30 am at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Services will be at 10:30 am at the church with burial following at 1 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be directed to South Canyon Lutheran Church.
