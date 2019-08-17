|
|
Arie P. Boon
Rock Valley, Iowa - Arie P. Boon, 83, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Rock Valley. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, at 11:00 AM, at Trinity Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley with Rev. Henry Lengkeek officiating. Following a luncheon, burial will be held at Richland Cemetery in Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Sunday, August 18, from 2:00-3:30 PM at Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Arie Peter Boon, son of Isaac and Cornelia (Teunissen) Boon, was born May 15, 1936 at Rock Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Doon High School in Doon, Iowa; class of 1954. Following high school, Arie joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from December 26, 1954 - June 30, 1975. While in the Air Force, Arie was united in marriage with Marjorie Niemeyer. The couple was wed on July 26, 1957 at the home farm near Rock Rapids.
After retiring from the military, Arie returned to school at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa in 1977 for heating and cooling. He owned and operated Boons Heating and Cooling from 1977-1984. He then worked the United States Post Office from 1984-1998. He served the Rock Valley and Sheldon offices.
Arie enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, making walking sticks, and playing Santa Claus for children's hospitals. Arie served as the Iowa State Coordinator for the Christian Motorcyclist Association (CMA). He was also an active member of Trinity Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley.
Arie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie; 4 children, Brett (Laurie) Boon of Marshall, Minnesota, Kandence (Darwin) Oltmans of Orange City, Iowa, Donna (Bryan) Voetberg of Magnolia, Minnesota, and Pamela (Barry) Burgher of Willmar, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Pete (Darla) Boon of Mary Esther, Florida, Isaac (Elnora) Boon Jr. of Doon, and Daniel (Marlene) Boon of Rock Rapids; 2 brothers-in-law, Warren Niemeyer and special friend, Lynda, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Garen Rozeboom of Rock Valley; and sister-in-law, Cornelia (Ed) Brown of Michigan.
Preceding Arie in death were his parents, Isaac and Cornelia Boon Sr., 3 brothers, Donald Boon, David Boon, and Cornelius Boon; sister, Bernice Rozeboom; granddaughter, Chelsea Michele Boon; grandson, Michael Dale Voetberg; sister-in-law, Norma Kosters-Edzards; and 2 brothers-in-law, Alfred Kosters and Don Edzards.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 17, 2019