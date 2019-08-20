Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Joseph
Aristedes Barrera Obituary
Aristedes Barrera

Sioux Falls - Aristedes Barrera, 80, of Sioux Falls, died August 18, 2019 at his residence.

Aristedes was born and raised in Texas. He lived in Austin, TX where he worked for city utilities until his retirement. He married Rita Vera and several years later, the couple moved to Sioux Falls in 2007.

He was a member of The Cathedral of St. Joseph and the Knights of Columbus.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Rita, of Sioux Falls; his step-children, Virginia Carroll of Sioux Falls and Hank Carroll of Elgin, TX; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and two sisters, Alma Barrera of Sioux Falls and Aida Barrera of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Enrique Barrera.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Friday at The Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 pm at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
