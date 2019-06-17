Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Flandreau, SD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Flandreau, SD
Arla M. Ailts

Arla M. Ailts Obituary
Arla M. Ailts

Sioux Falls - Arla M. Ailts, 90, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls. Arla is survived by seven children: Gurine Ailts, Sioux Falls; Kevin (Anita), Brookings; Rhonda (Jeffrey) VanLeur, Emery; Rolayne (David) Wiest, Pierre; Blaine (Marlys), Brookings; Gerald Steven (Sarah), Sioux Falls; Daron (Jill), Sioux Falls; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Audrey Zwingelberg, Whitewood. Arla was preceded in death by her husband Gerald, her parents and brother Waldo. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Flandreau, with burial in Lone Rock Cemetery, rural Flandreau. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 17, 2019
