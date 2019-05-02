|
|
Arlan Albert Selland
Mitchell - Arlan Albert Selland of Mitchell, SD (formerly of Letcher, SD) died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, April 29th at the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell, followed by military rites at the church. Private family burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Storla, SD. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at First Lutheran Church with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.
Arlan was born on December 29, 1932 in rural Letcher to Albert and Mildred (Hetland) Selland where they lived on a farm. Arlan attended Leet Grade School and then Letcher High School where he graduated in 1951. Following high school, Arlan started classes at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD. After two years, he enlisted in the Army where he was stationed at Ft Meade, Maryland as a SP3. Arlan then returned to complete his degree in Business Administration from Augustana College in 1957.
Following college, Arlan and Doyle returned to join their parents on a cattle feeding operation. They operated a third generation business known as Albert J. Selland & Sons. Arlan caught word that there was a snazzy new teacher in Mitchell so he headed into town. He caught the eye of the new teacher, Barbara Ann Boswell. They were united in marriage on June 8, 1963. Arlan and Barb resided in rural Letcher where they had three children. Seeing a need within the trucking industry, Arlan and Doyle purchased a couple of semi's. Barb was recruited to dispatch the trucks and Selland Trucking was started. The business was operated out of their home as it grew in size. Through his career, Arlan was a well known cattle buyer within South Dakota where he traveled the sale barn networks daily. Anyone from the sale barn knew Arlan and his enthusiastic smile. Arlan developed many relationships through the cattle industry. Upon retirement, Arlan and Barb relocated to their current home in Mitchell. It was a joy for Arlan to watch the transition of the trucking to their son, Barry Selland and to oversee the farming operations on his land.
As Arlan's family grew through his children's marriages and then grandchildren, his love was multiplied. He was an avid fan of anything they did and enjoyed attending activities they were involved with. Arlan has a great love for his family and the love was reciprocated across generations.
If you talked with Arlan, he was quick to share his personal faith. Over the years, he was active within his church serving in various leadership roles within Storla Lutheran Church. After moving to Mitchell, Arlan and Barb joined First Lutheran Church. One never heard Arlan complain about an upcoming project - regardless of what it was. As his life came to an end, he approached joining his Heavenly Father with the same enthusiasm.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara Ann (Boswell) Selland. His children; Judd (Kay) Selland of Duluth, MN, Barry (Shelly) Selland of Forestburg, SD, and Jennifer (Brian) Feistner of Woonsocket, SD. His grandchildren and their spouses; Jessica (Cody) Hendricks, Cole Selland, Morgan Selland (fiancé Kellen Barden), Austin Selland, Wyatt Feistner, Bailey Feistner. Additionally, he is survived by his brother and spouse Doyle (Sonja) Selland. Barb's siblings and spouses; Pete Boswell, Helen Sageser, Buck (Jeanette) Boswell, Marie Dame, Joe Boswell.
Arlan was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters and their spouses; Lucille (Dale) Fraser and Shirley (Dale) Anderson. Barb's siblings and spouses; Harriet (Marcus) Cable, Mable (Earl) Holland, Cecil Sageser, Frances Boswell.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Social Services or Lutheran Outdoors.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 2, 2019