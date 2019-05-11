Services
Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home
113 S Park St
Menno, SD 57045
(605) 387-5144
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salem Reformed Church
Menno, SD
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Salem Reformed Church
Menno, SD
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Salem Reformed Church
Menno, SD
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Salem Reformed Church
Menno, SD
Arlene` Preszler

Menno - Arlene C. Preszler, age 87 of Menno, SD passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2019 at Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD. Visitations will be 5 to 7 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 PM. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details. On line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 11, 2019
