|
|
Arlene Broadbent
Sioux Falls -
Arlene Broadbent, 80, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Touchmark At All Saints in Sioux Falls. Private family services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 28. An online guestbook and link to the livestream of the service will be available at www.georgeboom.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Feeding South Dakota. A public service will be held once gathering concerns have ceased.
Arlene Sundby, daughter of Nels and Clara (Sigrud) Sundby was born in Canton, South Dakota on July 29, 1939. In her early years the family moved into Sioux Falls. She graduated from Washington High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Jackie "Jack" Broadbent on May 29, 1958. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2008. Arlene spent her working life keeping meticulous books for the family business and raising their family. Arlene loved being outside, soaking up the warmth of the sun. She loved to shop, especially for flowers in the spring. She would take such good care of them they were the envy of all who admired them. In summertime, Arlene and Jack loved camping and fishing with family and friends.
Arlene made lefse, and the turkey for Thanksgiving dinner which she hosted for all extended family every year. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and handed them out to her neighbors. Her door and her refrigerator were open to all. Arlene moved to the Inn on Westport in Feb of 2017. Arlene enjoyed exercise classes, bingo and visiting with her friends over a cup of coffee.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynn Broadbent and Susan Broadbent both of Sioux Falls; sons, Thomas (Cindy) Broadbent of Sioux Falls and Russell (Karla) Broadbent of Ozark, Missouri; sisters, Leone Thompson of Omaha, Nebraska and Doris Backes of Bloomington, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Connie (Paul) Flemming of Florence, South Dakota; grandchildren, Christopher (Megan) Broadbent of Sioux Falls, Rebecca (Austin) Fritz of Sioux Falls, and Ethan Robinett of Missouri; four great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jackie in 2008; infant son, Jackie Jr.; brothers, Selmer (Peggy), Don (Norma), and Lester (Ardell) Sundby; and brother-in-law, Ken Thompson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020